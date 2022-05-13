Priyanka Chopra rocks a bold red cut out a midi dress for Rs 1,15,000

As soon as Priyanka shared the post, on social media everybody was amazed at how stunning did she look in that bold red outfit.

The exact price and outfit details of this eye-catchy dress are extraordinary according to the information on Priyanka’s fan page. The actress opted for a ‘Sergio Hudson Issa Cutout Button Embellished Wool Cady Midi Dress,’ which is priced at $1538.

When converted the cost of the dress comes up to Rs 1,14,304.16, which comes up to almost Rs 1,15,00, whatever the price has to be of the outfit it is carried beautifully by Priyanka Chopra

The actress’s happiness is touching the seventh sky as she welcomed her baby girl home on Mother’s Day.

The actress and her husband Nick Jonas had their daughter via surrogacy, but she was in the hospital as she was born pre-maturely. Now, the beautiful baby is all fine and has come home.

The professional actress did not take much time to bounce back to complete her working commitments. According to reports, Priyanka began the shooting for her next project, titled Citadel and fans are super happy to see her juggle personal and professional life beautifully.