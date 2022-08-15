Priyanka Chopra and Anupam Kher posted on Independence Day

Many Bollywood celebrities took it to their social media to wish and celebrate Independence Day. They paid tribute to the 75 years of freedom and to the sacrifices done to achieve it.

Actor Priyanka Chopra posted a reel on her Instagram handle, sharing the front page of a 1947 newspaper with the headline that announced India’s independence.

Veteran Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher, shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle with a video of him proudly waving the flag.

The note read, “Congratulations and heartiest congratulations to all Indians living in the world on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. I pray to God that our country progresses twice day and night in every region. Wishing every Indian in the world a very happy 75th Independence Day. Jai Hind. Hail Mother India! #IndiaAt75 #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga”