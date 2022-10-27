Prince Harry’s memoir to be published in January 2023

Prince Harry’s memoir appears to have a release date after a protracted wait. After months of crazed speculation, the book will be published on January 10, 2023, according to industry experts, according to a New York Times report.

However, according to Page Six, neither Harry nor his spouse, Meghan Markle, nor the publisher of the book, Penguin Random House, have made any statements about the situation.

Page Six previously revealed that Harry was urgently attempting to modify the book, which was initially intended to be released in November, after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tom Bower, the author of “Revenge,” claimed that the royal family was “hugely anxious” about the planned book and called it a “time bomb” in an interview with Page Six in October.

Everyone is aware, he said, “that the Sussexes cannot in any way change the book.” “Can it be made even yuckier? Because without sales, we could not survive.”

Bower allegedly also asserted that the book “would have in it a chapter on the (Queen’s) burial” according to Page Six.

And there will just be more information about how they were overlooked and other derogatory remarks about the royal family, he continued. “In that case, I believe the delay will increase the toxicity.”

In addition, as reported by Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan have been developing a Netflix documentary series that will follow their lives in California following their retirement from the senior ranks of the Royal Family.

(Inputs from ANI)