Prime video hosts a special screening of its Original Movie Maja Ma

Two days ahead of its streaming premiere on October 6th, Prime Video and Leo Media Collective hosted a special screening of Amazon Original Movie Maja Ma in Mumbai for the cast, crew, and close friends from the industry, which received an overwhelming turn-out.

The screening event of the much-awaited family entertainer was graced by the cast of the film. Madhuri Dixit, along with Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat reunited for the special preview. Also present were Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Prime Video, along with the creators of the film – Director Anand Tiwari and Producer Amritpal Singh Bindra.

It was a star-studded affair, with popular personalities from the entertainment world like Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Kunal Kemmu, Nora Fatehi, Maniesh Paul, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Manav Kaul, Tripti Dimri, Rhea Chakraborty, Rohit Saraf, Abhishek Banerjee and many more, who were seen enjoying the evening.

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra; directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is a family entertainer set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colorful Indian wedding.

Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns, features Madhuri Dixit in the lead, in a never-seen-before role. It boasts of an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. Prime members in India and in more than 240 countries and territories can stream this highly-awaited Hindi Amazon Original movie from 6th October, 2022.