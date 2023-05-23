Follow Us:

Preity Zinta & family meet Dalai Lama in Dharamshala: A blessed moment

The pictures shared on social media captured the actress and her husband Gene engaged in conversation and laughter as they sat alongside the Dalai Lama.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | May 23, 2023 6:10 pm

Actress Preity Zinta, who is known for her active presence on social media, recently returned to her husband Gene Goodenough and their children, Jai and Gia after the IPL. Today, she took to Instagram to share their memorable encounter with the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. Preity expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to spend time with the spiritual leader.

The shared pictures captured Preity and Gene engaged in conversation and laughter as they sat alongside the Dalai Lama. One image shows Gene shaking hands with the revered figure.

Accompanying the snapshots, Preity wrote, “Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for, but meeting His Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us #ting.”

Take a look at the cherished moments:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

The pictures garnered swift reactions from fans, who expressed their awe and appreciation. One fan commented, “Awesome moment. Dalai Lama Ji,” while another wrote, “Blessed moment.”

