Pre-wedding festivities begin for Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol

Wedding preparations have begun at the Deol household.

Reportedly, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend on June 18 and while there is much anticipation around the wedding festivities, we have some exciting photos of the venue. Sunny Deol’s house is all lit up and many guests were spotted wearing traditional clothes and celebrating the occasion.

Sunny Deol posed for the paparazzi inside his house. He can be seen dressed in a blue outfit. As the groom’s father, he can be seen chatting and entertaining guests at his household. Bobby Deol was seen present at his brother’s house. The Deol brothers also came outside to pose with Abhay Deol. ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor can be seen in his casual outfit as he wore a black t-shirt that he paired with denims and a printed jacket. Bobby Deol opted for a white shirt and black trousers. And he carried a heavy beard look.

Several celebs have started coming in. Actor Ranveer Singh’s family all dressed in traditional attire marked Sunny Deol’s son’s wedding festivities.

Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma dressed in a printed lehenga posed for the paps stationed outside the venue.

While the paparazzi couldn’t spot the bride and groom, these photos come across as a delight and a confirmation that there is indeed a wedding happening.

On Sunday evening, pictures of Sunny’s house were all decorated with lights and flowers for the wedding festivities.

Karan’s partner is from Dubai and does not belong to the film fraternity, as per the source.

If reports are to be believed, Karan is already engaged to his lady love. The engagement ceremony reportedly took place on the occasion of the marriage anniversary of his grandparents, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, in a close-knit ceremony.

Karan is also an actor. He made his acting debut in his father’s 2019 movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Not just Karan, the film also marked the Bollywood debut of Sahher Bambba. And the film was directed by his father Sunny Deol.

After debuting in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’, Karan featured in ‘Velle’ in 2021. The film marked Karan’s first on screen collaboration with his uncle Abhay Deol. The film also starred Mouni Roy and Anya Singh. It was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by debutante Deven Munjal. It is said to be the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie Brochevarevarura.

Sunny Deol often shares pictures with his son Karan on social media. On Karan’s 32nd birthday last year, he recalled the time when he directed him in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.

“As a director I pushed your limits, and made you do everything. You rappelled off high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes, swam in Grade 6 Rapids water streams, got stuck between rocks, got hurt, but kept going on and on without a second thought…just because you believed in me! When I was making you do all this, as a father my heart was always in my mouth, as a director my admiration for you was scaling mountaintops! You will succeed in your life my son because you take no shortcuts. I know it’s a lot of hard work, keep going, respect elders, be kind and standup up for what is right! Happy Birthday, son,” he posted.

Karan will next be seen sharing screen space with the Deols in ‘Apne 2’.