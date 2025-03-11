Pratibha Ranta on IIFA win: ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is my first step in bringing relatable films to screen

Actress Pratibha Ranta, who clinched the trophy for Best Debut at the recently concluded IIFA 2025 for her work in the critically acclaimed film ‘Laapataa Ladies’.

The actress is over the moon with her victory, and said that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is her first step to telling meaningful and real stories.

Advertisement

The actress told IANS, “I am beyond thrilled and thankful to have been honoured with the Best Debut award, coming from Shimla with big dreams, this has been a beautiful moment for me. I remember watching IIFA as a kid and today I have this coveted trophy in my hand”.

Advertisement

She continued, “’Laapataa Ladies’ is not just a film for me, but it’s been my stepping stone in bringing relatable films to the screen, and the audience’s love has honoured me with a recognition. It’s a collective effort of the team in bringing life to an unseen story like ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and the appreciation towards the film has brought it up where it is today”.

In ‘Laapataa Ladies’, helmed by Kiran Rao, Pratibha plays the role of Jaya, a small-town woman who ditches getting married to follow her aspirations.

The actress said that for her, playing Jaya was crucial to mirror the lives of women from small towns, who aspire and dream to become independent rather than get married at an early age.

She further mentioned, “It’s a choice to choose your life the way you want, and I believe ‘Jaya’ is every woman who wishes to keep herself first”.

As Pratibha Ranta has proven herself to be a dynamic actress, her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her on-screen explorations. Coming up next for her is an untitled film by Anubhuti Kashyap, the sister of Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap wherein Pratibha will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Konkona Sen Sharma.