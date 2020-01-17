Prabhas has resumed shooting for his 20th film alongside Pooja Hegde. The Saaho actor announced the news on social media.

Tentatively titled Prabhas 20, as it is Prabhas’ 20th film, the shoot of Prabhas 20 had been stalled during the release of Saaho.

Sharing a picture of himself on Instagram, the megastar wrote, “Elated to share that I’m resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule.”

Moments after the post, the picture went viral and #Prabhas20Update began trending on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Fan frenzy reached another level with the announcement and retweets, comments have been flooding in.

Radha Krishna Kumar is helming the project which has already completed its first schedule in Italy. The untitled film went on floors last September.

Prabhas will be essaying the role of a palm reader in the film, many reports have suggested.

Pooja Hegde had shared her experience of working with Prabhas to TOI. “Prabhas is always chilled out, he is so considerate. He not only loves to eat but also loves to feed. His cook brings us lip-smacking meals on the set,” she was quoted as saying by a Pinkvilla report.

While Prabhas was last seen in the mega-budget action-thriller Saaho, Pooja Hegde was part of the Allu Arjun film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, that has been collecting massive numbers at the box office.