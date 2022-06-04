Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s ‘Radhe Shyam’ releases in Hindi on ZEE5

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde opened with big expectations in theatres on March 11, this year, but it failed to create magic at the box office. However, it took the OTT path to reach its fans. The film was released in Telugu, Malayalm, and Kannada on Amazon Prime.

Now, for Prabhas’ fans ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, today announced the premiere of Radhe Shyam.

Helmed by Director Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic period drama is now available on the platform. With the digital release on ZEE5, the film will be accessible to audiences across 190+ countries in Hindi.

Produced by UV Creations and T-Series, Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles and will also see Bhagyashree and Krishnam Raju in prominent roles. Prabhas essays the role of Vikramaditya, a palmist while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana, his love interest in the film.

Radhe Shyam is a story of two individuals who have different beliefs. Vikramaditya (Prabhas) believes in the stars and not in love while Prerana (Pooja) believes in destiny. After meeting Dr. Prerana, will Vikramaditya finally fall in love?

