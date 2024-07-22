Pooja Batra delves into spirituality, shares divine experience of Kashi

Actress Pooja Batra Shah, who is known for her roles in ‘Nayak: The Real Hero’, ‘ABCD 2′, ‘Squad’, and others, has recently shared her spiritual journey.

The actress recently visited Varanasi and embraced spirituality.

On Sunday, Pooja took to Instagram and shared a video capturing her experiences in the city.

In the video, the actress is seen practising yoga, visiting the ghats of Varanasi, and spending time with sages.

Pooja captioned the post: “Blessed to traverse through #Varanasi. Thank you #Kashi for all the love. The wonders of #Banaras and #Ganges.”

The video features the song ‘Mahiya Tere Vekhan Nu’ by the Wadali Brothers in the background.

Pooja was last seen in the streaming action thriller film ‘Squad’.

The actress married orthopedic surgeon Sonu S. Ahluwalia on February 9, 2003, in New Delhi and subsequently moved to Los Angeles, California.

In January 2011, she filed for divorce in a US court, citing irreconcilable differences.

The actress revealed her relationship with actor Nawab Shah in June 2019, and they married on July 4, 2019, in Delhi according to Arya Samaj traditions.

In addition to her acting career, Pooja has volunteered her time and resources to charitable causes, including AIDS (Mukti Foundation), homeless children, the Bombay Police Department, and injured soldiers in the Kashmir conflict.