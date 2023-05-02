Police stop AR Rahman’s live concert midway in Pune

Music maestro AR Rahman recently visited Pune for a concert. But now a video of him has gone viral in which the Pune Police is seen asking him to stop the event.

The video shows cops walking straight to the stage and demanding that the event be stopped right away.

The Pune Police, in defense of their action, said the singer exceeded the 10 pm deadline due to which they had to step on the stage to stop the event.

Although Rahman was singing the last track of the night, his hit number Chaiyya Chaiyya, the cops had to put an end to the concert.

Following the incident, the Pune Police said, “Rahman was singing his last song. However, while singing he did not realize that it was already past 10 pm, so one of our police officials, who was at the venue, climbed the stage to convey him that the deadline to be followed as per the Supreme Court guidelines. After that, he stopped singing.”

The venue for the concert was in Raja Bahadur Mill neighborhood. The live performance was scheduled for 8 pm to 10 pm. The musician apparently was also questioned by the cops since he went over the allotted time.

After being questioned about why he kept performing after the 10 o’clock deadline, Rahman departed from the stage.

Fans are not happy with the interruption of the Oscar-winning Padma Vibhushan musician’s performance midway.