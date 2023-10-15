PM Modi’s Navratri special Garba song ‘Maadi’ out now | Watch Here

On the occasion of Navratri – a nine day Hindu festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday released a new Garba song titled ‘Maadi’. The Garba was written by PM Modi recently and the song is sung by Divya Kumar. Composed by Meet Bros, PM Modi’s ‘Maadi’ Garba song has garnered more than one lakh views on You Tube in five hours.

Sharing the song on X, formerly known as Twitter, the prime minister thanked Meet Bros and Divya Kumar for giving voice to the Garba he wrote during the past week.

“As the auspicious Navratri dawns upon us, I am delighted to share a Garba penned by me during the past week. Let the festive rhythms embrace everyone! I thank @MeetBros, Divya Kumar for giving voice and music to this Garba,” he wrote on X, along with a You Tube link to the song.

Watch PM Modi’s ‘Maadi’ song below:



‘Maadi’ is the latest Garba PM has written and comes after a gape of years. However, this isn’t his first song and another Garba song Modi wrote a few years back was released on Saturday.

Sung by Indian pop singer Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song titled ‘Garbo’ was released yesterday. Sharing the song on X, Bhanushali said that he liked the lyrics of the Garba written by PM Modi and wanted to make a song with a fresh rhythm, composition and flavour.

In response, the prime minister thanked her and revealed he was written another Garba which he will share during the Navratri. ‘Maadi’ was the song he was referring to.

“Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri,” Modi had said.

Watch PM Modi’s another Garba song ‘Garbo’



