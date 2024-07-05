Pawan Kalyan to complete three stalled films despite being Andhra Deputy CM

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, who recently tasted victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, has said that he will continue to work in films.

Kalyan also assumed charge as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, leaving the fans with a bittersweet feeling as they thought that the actor would now be engaged full-time in politics.

But Pawan Kalyan has finally broken silence on his stand on films. The Actor assured fans that he would be doing films. As per Track Tollywood, the actor shared the timeline as he said that he will start doing films in the next three months. He will start completing three films which were put on hold.

These films include ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, ‘OG’ and ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’. It is reported that the actor will first concentrate on completing these films. However, there’s no clarity about him taking up new projects. Producer A. M. Rathnam has also recently said that he was hoping to release ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ in theatres this December. The film also stars Bobby Deol. The film, which was announced in 2019, went through several production delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per media reports, director Krish Jagarlamudi, who was earlier supposed to helm the film, has walked out of the project as a director and will be reportedly serving as a mentor to A. M. Rathnam’s son, Jyothi Krishna.

‘OG’ is also said to have been pushed to next year. ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ too may release next year.