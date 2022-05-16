Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha slammed by Pawan Kalyan fans for ‘Kushi’ movie title

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s next movie officially announced the title of the love story as ‘Kushi’ on Monday.

But Telugu folk, particularly Pawan Kalyan’s fans, have had mixed reactions to the title.

Because SJ Surah’s directorial ‘Kushi’ (2001), starring Bhumika Chawla as the female lead, is an irreplaceable classic in Pawan’s career and is beloved by his fans, the adaptation of the same title has sparked a backlash.

Getting a hold of a classic title amid huge expectations has been an even bigger problem, as the first look poster has received mixed reviews as well. Vijay’s outfits reveal an odd sense of style, irking Pawan’s fans and other general audiences as well.

Pawan’s fans have been discussing the same on social media as they express their dissatisfaction over Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kushi’ title.

Being directed by ‘Ninnu Kori’, ‘Majili’ fame Siva Nirvana, Vijay Deverakonda, and Samantha’s ‘Kushi’ is set in Kashmir and features the Army as the main setting. Mythri Movie Makers is financing the film.