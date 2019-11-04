The official trailer of Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is out.

A remake of the 1978 cult favourite of the same name, the trailer ups the comedy game with classic one-liners and the addition of supporting cast like Aparshakti Khurrana.

Some cliches prevail as does the typical ploy of Kartik Aaryan being a middle class working married man who is confused about his married life.

Kartik plays Abhinav Tyagi/Chintu Tyagi in the film while Ananya Panday plays Woh, with a name of Tapasya.

Bhumi Pednekar plays the wife and the love triangle situations in the trailer reveal not much but a tension that will play out well in the comedy film.

Two classic songs have been recreated for Pat Patni Aur Woh, one which introduces Ananya, and the other a party song; “Akhiyon Se Goli Mare” and “Dheeme Dheeme” among others.

Confusion ensues as Woh starts to become part of Chintu Tyagi’s life, and the Patni looks confused.

A classic case of comedy triangles going haywire, Pati Patni Aur Woh looks like an entertainer.

Makers had also shared a new poster of the film ahead of its trailer release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster on his official Twitter account and wrote, ” Trailer drops today… New poster of #PatiPatniAurWoh… Directed by Mudassar Aziz… 6 Dec 2019 release. #PatiPatniAurWohTrailer.”

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar, Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on 6 December 2019.