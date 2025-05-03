Parineeti Chopra reveals what she would love a lifetime supply of

Actress Parineeti Chopra decided to answer a few fun questions like her weird food habits, and her useless talent during a candid conversation- snippets of which the ‘Kesari’ actress shared on YouTube.

Parineeti was asked, “You just won a lifetime supply of the last thing you bought- how lucky are you?”

Advertisement

To which she replied, “I just bought an airline ticket and I want a lifetime supply of this. I don’t mind if anybody is offering.”

Advertisement

When questioned, “Would you rather lose your phone for a day or have slow WiFi for a week?”, the diva said, “Oh I want both, I want no WiFi and I also want my phone to get lost so that we can live our life in peace.”

Parineeti also answered the question, “If your life had a soundtrack, what song would be playing right now?”

“Like a slow piano, meditative piece. I just want peace in myself, peace for the world,” she revealed.

Talking about the weird food combinations she loves, the ‘Chamkila’ actress shared, “I can eat achaar with anything in this world. Like I can eat idli and achaar, I can eat Pizza and achaar- people think it is disgusting, but they don’t know anything. Also, I have stopped eating it now, but as a kid, I used to have crushed papads with dahi.”

When asked about something she says way too often, Parineeti said, “Ohh Baba- I say that a lot because I am constantly getting shocked at things. But it also keeps changing- a few days ago it was ‘Hey Ram’, then it was ‘Hey Bhagwan’, so something or the other.”

She also disclosed a useless talent of hers that deserves more recognition according to her.

“My organization skills. People don’t know that I photograph everything, and make files on things for easy access- clothes, shoes, bags, things in my house. I always say that if I could I would become a people’s home organizer. “