Ashutosh Gowariker is all set to recreate the magic of Jodha Akbar with his next period drama, Panipat. After releasing the first song “Mard Maratha” from Panipat featuring Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai, the makers are all set to release the second song on Saturday. The teaser and songs of the film have already created quite a buzz about the film.

Titled, “Mann Mein Shiva”, the teaser of the song shows Arjun Kapoor in a festive spirit as they all get together. On Friday, the makers of the film have shared a glimpse of the song.

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle to share the teaser. In the teaser, Arjun Kapoor can be seen as Sadashiv Rao Bhau standing with his Maratha empire folding his fist.

Alongside the teaser, he wrote, “Lord Shiva, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Sadashiv Rao Bhau, a UNION of ONE. #MannMeinShiva song out tomorrow (sic).”

Panipat also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mohnish Bahl, Suresh Oberoi, Padmini Kolhapure and Zeenat Aman.

Produced by Ashutosh Gowariker Productions and Vision World Films, Panipat is slated to release on 6 December, 2019.