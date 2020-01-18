Ahead of the release of Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill starrer, Panga, makers launched a scene promo from the film.

In the video that they shared on the video-streaming platform, YouTube, Kangana Ranaut is seen being introduced to a Keto Diet by her young son.

“Fit tab banenge jab khudke sapno se #Panga lenge! Watch the journey of Jaya from regular mummy to fit mummy!” The synopsis of the promo reads.

In the video, Kangana is seen gorging over a slice of pizza, when her son tells her to quit diet like that and get on to keto.

A heartwarming scene promo will make fans and audiences wanting for more.

Panga also starrs Richa Chadha and revolves around the story of a forgotten kabaddi champion who wants to make a comeback into the profession despite age and physical barriers( a mother of a child) by questioning various societal taboos.

The upcoming sports drama has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Fox Star Studios.

Panga will release alongside Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi starrer Street Dancer 3D on 24 January 2020.