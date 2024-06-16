‘Panchayat’ actor Aasif Sheikh recalls washing dishes at Saif-Kareena’s wedding

‘Panchayat’ star Aasif Sheikh, reprising his role as Ganesh in the third installment of the popular web series, is well-loved by fans for his raw acting and impeccable comic timing. The actor, who gained viral fame for his iconic phrase ‘gajab beiatti hai’ on the satirical series, recently shared insights into his life before stardom.

Aasif, known for his roles in renowned OTT series such as ‘Pataal Lok,’ ‘Jamtara,’ ‘Mirzapur,’ and ‘Panchayat,’ had humble beginnings as a waiter before making his mark in the OTT industry. In a recent interview with ABP UNCUT, he reminisced about his journey and rising popularity among OTT audiences.

During the podcast, the ‘Panchayat’ star revealed his early days working as a waiter in Mumbai. He recalled a specific incident when he was washing dishes in the kitchen of the same hotel where Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012 at the Taj hotel in Mumbai.

Aasif further disclosed that he had requested permission from his manager to meet actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor but was denied. He expressed his disappointment, saying, “I cried that day as I could not meet the actors despite being so close to them.”

This incident served as a turning point in his career, motivating him to strive harder to enter Bollywood. Aasif recounted how, a month later, he secured an appointment with a casting agency, only to face criticism about his appearance. Reflecting on the experience, Aasif shared the casting personnel’s blunt remarks, “The manager of the firm told me… ‘Don’t take my feedback personally, I am giving you honest feedback. Neither your looks are attractive, nor your body is very good, why would anyone cast you.”

Seeking guidance from the casting agent, Aasif Sheikh received advice to first master the art of acting. This led him back to Rajasthan, where he joined a theater group in Jaipur. After six years of dedicated work, he returned to Bombay.

His journey in the entertainment industry began as a casting assistant, gradually transitioning into roles as a junior artist in films like ‘Ready’ with Salman Khan and Asin, and ‘Agneepath’ with Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt. He made his foray into OTT in 2018 with ‘Mirzapur’ and continued to garner acclaim in other web series.