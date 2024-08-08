Raza Murad advocates for censorship on OTT platforms

Veteran actor Raza Murad has recently voiced his concerns about the unregulated content on OTT platforms, emphasizing the need for censorship to uphold social and cultural standards.

In a candid interview with ANI, Murad expressed his belief that OTT platforms should not be left unchecked. Drawing an analogy to airport security, he likened content regulation to the screening process where items are scrutinized before entering. “Censorship is like the security checks at the airport. Just as scanners and customs ensure no prohibited items make it through, a regulatory body should oversee digital content to prevent harmful material from reaching viewers,” Murad explained.

Raza Murad argued that without proper oversight, the content available on these platforms can become problematic, especially for younger audiences. “If self-regulation fails and offensive language or inappropriate content proliferates, children and young viewers might mimic what they see and hear,” he warned. He stressed that this misuse of content freedom necessitates intervention, suggesting that there should be legal repercussions for those who cross the line.

Known for his commanding presence and powerful performances, Murad’s career has spanned several decades. Since his debut in the early 1970s, he has earned acclaim for his roles in films like ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili,’ ‘Prem Rog,’ and ‘Padmaavat.’ His portrayal of authority figures and villains has left a lasting impact on Indian cinema.

As OTT platforms continue to grow in popularity, Murad’s call for regulation reflects broader concerns about maintaining content standards in the digital age. His perspective highlights the ongoing debate about balancing creative freedom with responsible content management.