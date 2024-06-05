Prabhas’s animated ‘Baahubali’ series dominates Disney+ Hotstar

The legendary tale of Baahubali has once again captivated audiences, this time through the animated series ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ on Disney+ Hotstar. This new addition to the franchise has rapidly gained popularity, particularly among fans of Prabhas, the beloved superstar at its center.

‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ has received widespread acclaim and enthusiastic viewership from around the world. In just its first week, the series has become one of the most-watched shows on Indian streaming platforms. Data from Ormax Media, a leading media consulting firm, reveals that the animated show garnered an impressive 3.7 million views from May 27th to June 2nd, 2024. This remarkable achievement places it among the top five most-viewed shows and movies in the Indian streaming landscape, alongside other popular titles like ‘Panchayat Season 3,’ ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show,’ ‘Illegal Season 3,’ and ‘Jamnapaar.’

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Serving as a prequel to the blockbuster Baahubali films, ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ explores the early adventures of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva. The series follows their epic battles against the fearsome warlord Raktadeva. The rich storytelling, combined with breathtaking animation, has struck a chord with both long-time fans and new viewers alike, solidifying the enduring appeal of the Baahubali saga.

The series is not just a continuation but a significant expansion of the Baahubali universe. By diving into the backstories of beloved characters, it offers fans deeper insights and a fresh perspective on the iconic tale. The vibrant animation and compelling narrative have been praised for maintaining the high standards set by the original films.

‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ is more than just a successful addition to the franchise; it is a testament to the enduring legacy of Baahubali and the star power of Prabhas. The show’s success underscores the immense popularity of both the actor and the Baahubali series, reaffirming their place in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

As the show continues to gain traction, it promises to keep the spirit of Baahubali alive, captivating audiences with its epic animated adventures and stunning visuals. Disney+ Hotstar’s latest hit is a must-watch for anyone looking to dive into the legendary world of Baahubali once again.