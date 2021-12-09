‘Money Heist’, ‘Power of the Dog’ top Netflix global rankings

For almost 190 million viewing hours in total last week, Netflix viewers were singing ‘Belle Ciao’ after the fifth and last installment of the Spanish drama series, ‘La Casa de Papel’, commonly known as ‘Money Heist’, which was released on December 3.

In the amount of two days, ‘Money Heist’ took the highest spot in Netflix’s English shoes, rising to No. 1 in on Netflix’s Global top 10 lists with far more total viewing hours than the week’s top English show, ‘Lost in Space’, which has 47.38 million hours for Season 3 during the week of November 29, reports variety.com.

‘Money Heist’, the twisty story of a bank robbery, features an outstanding performance by Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, and Najwa Nimri, among other international talented actors.

Other non-English shows that have proven how amazing they are by their staying power in Netflix’s Global Top 10 included ‘Squid Game’ (21.2 million hours) and ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ (11.56 million) which have stayed on the high ground on the non-English language TV Top 10 list for 12 weeks and 14 weeks, respectively.

The latest addition to the non-English Top 10 this week was the amazing, goofy and dark anime series, which also happens to be one of my favorites, ‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean” (JoJo no Kimyo na Bouken: Stone Ocean in Japanese), which landed at the eighth spot in its first week of airing with 13.98 million hours viewed.

Among English series, after ‘Lost in Space’ was ‘True Story’, the drama by Kevin Hart that got 29.81 million viewing hours in its second week in the Top 10.

For the tenth consecutive week, the limited series ‘Maid’ held its spot on the Top 10 English-language shows list with 15.8 million hours viewed, and ‘Cowboy Bebop’ landed in the ninth place (15.26 million hours).

‘The Power of the Dog’, Jane Campion’s western-drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch, (famously known for his role as ‘Doctor Strange’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Kirsten Dunst, (famously known for her role as Mary Jane Watson in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man series), Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, took the Number 1 spot on the Top 10 English-language Movies list, opening with 27.2 million hours.

Mostly, viewers who watch English films went hard on Christmas: ‘Castle for Christmas’ was second to ‘Power of the Dog’ with 25.55 million viewing hours.

‘A Boy Called Christmas’ took the fifth spot, ‘Single All the Way’ took the sixth place and ‘The Christmas Chronicles’ have rounded out the list.

Non-English movies side, French comedy movie ‘Spoiled Brats’ was No. 1 with 26.73 million hours viewed.

Brazil has gotten the eighth slot with the romance-comedy, ‘Just Shorty of Perfect’ three weeks in a row in the Top 10, and Modern ‘quinqui’ Spanish movie ‘Outlaws’ was in the sixth place.

Other non-English titles making the list in the Top 10 have included: ‘The Whole Truth’, ‘Green Snake’, ‘More the Merrier’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘The Claus Family’, ‘Dhamaka’ and ‘Bordertown: Mural Murders’.

(With inputs from IANS)