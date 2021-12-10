Kerala HC admits plea against ‘Churuli’ for ‘abusive’, ‘obscene’ dialogues

The High Court of Kerala admitted on Thursday a writ petition filed against the Malayalam movie ‘Churuli’, which was recently released on an OTT platform for having “abusive and obscene” dialogues.

A lawyer has filed the petition who contended that this was done on purpose to draw more attention.

The movie that was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was released on an OTT platform last month.

Sometime after the movie was released, there were numerous critical remarks of the dialogues in the movie, which were very awful. The petitioner wanted to know how the movie was able to get the Censor Board.

However, the Censor Board after being attacked from several quarters said that the version that came on the OTT platform was not the copy they had certified.

The court accepted the petition in its file asked notices to be served to all concerned.

The movie is about two undercover police officers who go in search of a criminal who is on the run. They get stuck in the village of Churul.

The movie stars Vinay Fort, Chemban Vinod (who co-produced the movie with the director), and Joju George.

