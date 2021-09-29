Helena Bonham Carter to return for ‘Enola Holmes 2’

Actress Helena Bonham Carter will rejoin stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill for a new ‘Enola Holmes’ mystery from Legendary and Netflix.

Bonham Carter plays Eudoria Holmes, the matriarch of the famous sleuthing family, in the series that is based on Nancy Springer’s beloved books.

The films tell the story of Enola, the rebellious teen sister of Sherlock Holmes, who is a gifted super-sleuth in her own right and often outsmarts her famous siblings, reports variety.com.

Others who join the cast include David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss.

During Saturday’s Tudum global fan event, Netflix announced that Louis Partridge would reprise his role as Tewksbury.

Emmy and BAFTA-winning director Harry Bradbeer and BAFTA and Tony-winning writer Jack Thorne are also returning for the sequel.

Released in 2020, ‘Enola Holmes’ was a massive hit for Netflix, with the streamer reporting that an estimated 76 million households tuned into the movie during its first 28 days of release.

Principal photography is set to kick off in London.