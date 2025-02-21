Emergency OTT release: When and where to watch Kangana Ranaut’s movie?

Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has announced the OTT release of her latest film, ‘Emergency’. Taking to Instagram on Friday, she revealed that the historical drama will start streaming on Netflix from March 17.

The film, which portrays the controversial political period of the 1975 Emergency in India, has faced multiple hurdles since its inception. Delays in release, censor board concerns, and protests from Sikh organizations added to its challenges.

Advertisement

In August 2024, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) sent a legal notice to the producers, alleging misrepresentation of Sikh history and demanding the removal of objectionable scenes.

Advertisement

Despite the controversy, ‘Emergency’ finally hit theaters in January 2025. Kangana Ranaut not only directed the film but also played the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Now ‘Emergency’ is gearing up for its OTT release.

The screenplay, penned by Ritesh Shah, brings to life one of India’s most debated political phases. The film’s music, composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar and Arko, includes four tracks, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

However, ‘Emergency’ struggled at the box office. It opened with ₹2 crore on its first day, benefiting from discounted tickets on Cinema Lovers Day. Over the weekend, it collected ₹8.7 crore, but its overall performance remained weak.

As of February 8, 2025, the film had grossed ₹19.67 crore in India and ₹2.08 crore internationally, bringing its worldwide earnings to ₹21.75 crore. With production and marketing costs far exceeding its earnings, the film is considered a box-office failure.

Adding to its troubles, Bangladesh imposed a ban on the movie, citing diplomatic sensitivities rather than its content. Officials hinted that rising political tensions between India and Bangladesh played a role in the decision.