Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh’s ‘Berlin’ set for OTT release

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, fresh off his successful role in ‘Stree 2’, is gearing up for his next big screen venture with the upcoming film ‘Berlin’. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, this gripping spy thriller is slated to make its debut on the streaming platform ZEE5.

‘Berlin’ promises a compelling dive into the shadowy world of espionage set against the backdrop of 1990s Delhi. The film features a stellar cast including Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and the legendary Kabir Bedi.

The narrative centers on a complex web of intrigue, where the lives of three distinct characters intertwine in unexpected ways. Ishwak Singh takes on a challenging role as a deaf-mute individual who finds himself accused of being a foreign spy. In a notable departure from his usual roles, Aparshakti Khurana portrays a sign language expert tasked with unraveling the hidden secrets veiled in silence. Anupriya Goenka’s role as a mysterious agent further heightens the film’s tension, her true allegiance remaining unclear throughout the story.

Rahul Bose plays an intelligence officer grappling not only with external threats but also with internal conflicts within his agency. This adds an extra layer of complexity to the film’s already intricate plot.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5, expressed enthusiasm about the film’s release. “We are thrilled to bring ‘Berlin’ to our platform,” he said. “This film aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering high-quality content that appeals to diverse audiences. ‘Berlin’ stands out with its innovative narrative set in 1990s Delhi and has already received critical acclaim at various international film festivals. We believe it will set a new standard in the espionage genre within the Indian streaming market.”

Director Atul Sabharwal shared his excitement about the project, noting the special chemistry between Aparshakti Khurana and Ishwak Singh. “With ‘Berlin’, we’ve crafted a spy thriller designed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats,” Sabharwal remarked. “The on-screen dynamics between Aparshakti and Ishwak are electrifying, and working with such a talented cast has been a dream. We’ve invested a great deal of passion into this project and are eager for audiences to experience it. We believe this film, a true labor of love, will resonate deeply with viewers.”

‘Berlin’ has already made waves in the film festival circuit, further building anticipation for its official release on ZEE5. The film’s blend of suspense, drama, and a unique setting promises to captivate audiences and offer a fresh take on the espionage genre.