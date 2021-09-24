Amazon ties up with eight premium streaming services for single platform viewing

OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has struck a deal with eight leading streaming services to curate their content under its brand and bring viewers a single platform viewing experience with ‘Prime Video Channels’.

Amazon has partnered with discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV, in this one-of-a kind deal.

With this Amazon Prime members will be able to subscribe to the said streaming services and access their content from within the Prime Video app. Channel partners are also offering special discounts as introductory pricing.

Talking about the launch of the Prime Video Channels, Gaurav Gandhi, Country Manager, Amazon Prime Video, India said: “At Amazon, we have always focused on improving access, experience and selection for our customers. Over the last 4 years, we have continuously strived to entertain and delight our customers by programming in 10 languages, making available Exclusive and Original content from India and around the world and by ensuring a world class streaming experience across screens.”

“All of this has made Amazon Prime Video the most loved premium streaming service with viewership from 99 per cent of India’s pin-codes. With the launch of Prime Video Channels, we now take the next big step in our journey to entertain India by creating a video entertainment marketplace � first of its kind in India � which will not only delight our customers by giving them even more entertainment choices, but also benefit the OTT Channel partners who collaborate with us to leverage Prime Video’s distribution, reach and tech infrastructure,” he said.