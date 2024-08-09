Abhishek Banerjee: ‘Rana Naidu’ has set a high bar with its first season

Actor Abhishek Bannerjee is all set to reprise his role as Jaffa in the second season of the show “Rana Naidu” and said that he is eager to bring something new and exciting to the story.

Abhishek said: “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2. The series has set a high bar with its first season, and I am eager to bring something new and exciting to the story.”

“Rana Naidu”, which stars Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Gaurav Chopra, Priya Banerjee, Arjun Rampal and Ashish Vidyarthi. The show is created by Karan Anshuman, who also serves as a director alongside Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra.

Advertisement

“Working with such an incredible cast and crew is an honour, and I can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store,” Abhishek added.

The show is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime drama TV series Ray Donovan.

Talking about Abhishek, who is all set for two releases “Stree 2” and “Vedaa”, started his career with theatre work in New Delhi. He made his debut with “Rang De Basanti,” starring Aamir Khan. He also worked in Knock Out as a casting director.

As a casting director, she has worked in movies such as “The Dirty Picture”, “No One Killed Jessica”, “Dear Dad”, “Do Lafzon Ki Kahani”, “Rock On 2”, “Ok Jaanu”, “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Secret Superstar” and “Ajji”.

He has also acted in films such as “Phillauri”, “Ajji”, “Stree”, “Bhediya”, “Bala”, “Arjun Patiala” and “Dream Girl”. He went on to showcase his prowess in the digital space with shows including “Mirzapur”, “Typewriter” and “Pataal Lok”.