Akshay Kumar has returned with an update regarding his next movie, ‘OMG 2’. The actor posted the photo of the poster and also announced the release date. The film will be out on 11 August.

The actor’s look is inspired by Lord Shiva, with ash smudged on his face. He is wearing a dhoti, a bead necklace around his neck and dreadlocks reaching his knees. He wrote: “Aa rahe hai hum, aayega aap bhi August 11. In theatres. #OMG2.” He is getting positive response and people are expecting a lot from this movie. The poster got viral in few hours.

OMG 2 will compete at the box office with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Ranbir’s Animal. These two films are also release on 11 August, this year.

The movie will focus on issues like exam pressure, college admissions and the Indian educational system. In addition to Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi also has a significant role in the movie.

In October 2021, Akshay Kumar and the makers of OMG 2 revealed about the film. He had shared two posters and wrote, “Need your blessings and wishes for OMG 2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev.”

Amit Rai is the writter and director of OMG 2. It is the sequel of the Akshay and Paresh Rawal movie OMG – Oh My God from 2012.