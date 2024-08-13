‘Officer Black Belt’ teaser: Kim Woo Bin transforms into a martial arts officer

Streaming giant Netflix has dropped the teaser and poster for its upcoming action film, ‘Officer Black Belt’, starring Kim Woo Bin of ‘The Heirs’ and ‘Black Knight’ fame. The film is set to captivate audiences with its high-octane action sequences blended with a touch of wit, elevating the narrative to a new level. ‘Officer Black Belt’ is scheduled for release on September 13 and is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jason Kim.

‘Officer Black Belt’ will follow the story of Lee Jung Do (played by Kim Woo Bin), a skilled martial arts officer who collaborates with probation officer Kim Seon Min (Kim Sung Kyun) to prevent crimes by closely monitoring individuals with electronic trackers. Jung Do is highly proficient in martial arts, holding a total of nine black belts, including third-degree belts in Taekwondo, Judo, and Kendo. After witnessing Jung Do’s skills in action, Seon Min recruits him as a martial arts officer to use his abilities in fighting crime.

The trailer opens with Jung Do showcasing his abilities at full throttle. When Seon Min offers him the job, Jung Do replies, “Is it fun? Because having fun is important to me,” revealing his playful and enigmatic personality. Despite his seemingly incongruous demeanor, he shows utmost sincerity in controlling criminals, making it seem effortless.

Catch the trailer here:

As Jung Do embraces his new role, which provides him with an adrenaline rush and the satisfaction of delivering justice, the trailer promises an exhilarating experience, balancing action sequences with Woo Bin’s charm as he combats crime. Fans eagerly anticipate more details about the film as they await its thrilling premiere.

Kim Woo Bin was last seen in ‘Alienoid: Return to the Future’ and the hit drama ‘Our Blues’. He is also known for his roles in the popular dramas ‘The Heirs’, ‘School 2013’, and ‘A Gentleman’s Dignity’.