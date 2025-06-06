‘Ocean with David Attenborough’ releases on THIS date, coinciding with World Oceans Day

On World Oceans Day, a powerful new documentary is ready to make waves. Legendary broadcaster and biologist Sir David Attenborough brings his unmatched storytelling to the screen in ‘Ocean With David Attenborough’, premiering June 8 on National Geographic and JioHotstar.

This film dives deep into the mysteries of our oceans, sharing incredible discoveries made over the past century, from astonishing new species to breathtaking migrations and complex ecosystems that defy imagination.

Attenborough reflects on how his own lifetime has been shaped by the golden era of ocean exploration, and he invites viewers to witness the ocean’s beauty and fragility firsthand.

But the documentary is more than just a celebration of marine wonders. It’s a wake-up call. Attenborough exposes the harsh realities behind the ocean’s declining health and highlights urgent threats, including the destructive practice of bottom trawling, where heavy nets scour the ocean floor, causing widespread damage to delicate habitats.

Through stunning, never-before-seen footage, audiences gain a sobering look at human impact on these vital waters.

Tom McDonald, Executive Vice President of Global Factual and Unscripted Content at National Geographic, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “There is no one better to tell this story than Sir David. This film’s powerful message, delivered through National Geographic’s global platforms, is both timely and deeply personal.”

Echoing this sentiment, Alok Jain, President of Entertainment at JioStar, emphasized the film’s relevance to India. “With over 11,000 kilometers of coastline, our oceans sustain rich marine life and millions of livelihoods. This documentary reminds us that the ocean is not a distant entity—it’s part of our story and our responsibility.”

The goal of ‘Ocean With David Attenborough’ is clear: to inspire people worldwide to reconnect with the ocean and take action to protect it.