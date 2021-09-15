Objections raised against ‘filmi’ Ram Lila in Ayodhya

The seers in Ayodhya are up in arms over the inclusion of film actors in the Ram Lila planned during the Navratri in October.

Mahant Dharam Das of Hanuman Garhi temple, said that Bollywood actors should not be allowed to perform in Ram Lilas as they do not have “moral and religious discipline”.

He said that the artistes who perform in Ram Lilas follow strict discipline in their lives and people bow before them to seek blessings.

According to reports, about 100 prominent seers from Ayodhya met at Bada Bhakt Maal temple, an important seat of Hindu religious studies in Ayodhya, on Tuesday and decided to seek an appointment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to get the ‘immoral Ram Lila banned’.

Mahant Dharam Das also said: “There is a special tradition of Ram Lila in Ayodhya. Artistes who play the roles of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and other characters in traditional Ram Lila, are respected by people. We bow before them. We cannot seek blessings from Bollywood actors who do not follow religious discipline.”

Mahant Avadhesh Das Shastri, chief priest of Bada Bhakt Maal temple, said, “We cannot tolerate such people performing in Ram Lila in Ayodhya. They consume alcohol, eat non-vegetarian food and indulge in immoral practices.”

Mahant Pawan Kumar Das Shastri, secretary of Hindu Personal Law Board, pointed out that “Last year, when Bollywood actors staged Ram Lila, they wore ‘Mughal sherwani’ and leather shoes on the stage. How can one perform in such an indecent costume?’

Mahant Janmejay Sharan, chief priest of Bada Sthan temple, said, “We want Ram Lila to have the essence of ‘sanatan dharm’. We do not want film personalities who have destroyed the Hindu religion.”

Director of the event, Subhash Malik, said that while Bhagyashree will enact the role of Sita in multi-starrer Ram Lila, the cast is also slated to include actors, Arbaaz Khan, Raza Murad, Avatar Gill, Vindu Dara Singh among others.

The Ayodhya Ramlila Committee performed bhumi pujan on the Saryu banks on Tuesday, formally announcing that the star-studded Ram Lila would be held in the presence of state law minister Brajesh Pathak.