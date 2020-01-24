After Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Turram Khan underwent a name change to Chhalaang, makers unveiled the first look poster of the film.

The poster features a sleeping Rajkummar with his head rested on a deflated football with students and Nushrat standing at his head.

Rajkummar Rao took to his official Instagram handle to share the first look with a caption that read, “Lambi #Chhalaang Ke Liye, Lambi Neend Zaroori Hai! Releasing on 13th March.”

Nushrat also shared the first look of her upcoming film on her social media hande.

Chhalaang marks Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta’s sixth collaboration.

After highly acclaimed Shahid, which marked Rao’s first collaboration with Mehta, the duo went on to collaborate in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Aligarh, City Lights, Omerta and the web-series Bose: Dead or Alive.

Chhalaang is a social comedy, a genre Mehta is still exploring after having directed Kangana Ranaut in Simran in 2017.

Both Bharucha and Rajkummar debuted together in Dibakar Banerjee’s experimental film, Love, Sex Aur Dokha.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Chhalaang is slated to release on 13 March 2020.