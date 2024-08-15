NTR Jr. sustains minor sprain on left wrist, wraps up shoot for ‘Devara: Part 1’

Star NTR Jr. has suffered a “minor sprain” to his left wrist while exercising in the gym. However, despite the injury, the actor completed the shoot for his upcoming film “Devara: Part 1.”

A statement from the actor’s office read: “Mr. NTR @tarak9999 sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym.”

It mentioned that the actor is wearing a cast as a precautionary measure.

“His hand has been immobilised with a cast as a precautionary measure. Despite the injury Mr. NTR has completed the shoot for ‘Devara’ last night and is now recuperating. The cast will be off in a couple of weeks and he will be back at work soon.”

On Tuesday night, the actor shared that he wrapped up filming for “Devara: Part 1” and shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the film.

Sharing a behind the scene on his social media, the actor wrote: “Just wrapped my final shot for #Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September.”

“Devara: Part 1” is set for release on September 27. It is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Alongside NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features Saif Ali Khan in a key role.

The film is touted to be an epic action saga set against coastal lands, which briefs about an emotionally charged incident in the periodic timeline.

The film marks Janhvi’s debut in Telugu films. The song “Dheere Dheere” from the film picturised on the two stars was unveiled recently.

The song shows Thangam played by Janhvi, expressing her feelings towards the antagonist played by NTR Jr. in the action drama. “Dheere Dheere” has been crooned by Shilpa Rao in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, while the Tamil version is performed by Deepthi Suresh.