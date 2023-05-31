Now we know Alena Khalifeh: She is presenter & digital content creator

Well, now we know that Alena Khalifeh, the woman who proposed to the Bollywood star Salman Khan is a foreign journalist and digital content creator. She is also very active on social media. But she wears many hats.

Alena Khalifeh is also a broadcast presenter and manages digital media from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

As per reports, she is also a retail manager at Gucci. Interestingly, she is also an Instagram star as she has 92.6k followers and loved by fans for her content.

She came to the limelight when she proposed to Actor Salman Khan for Marriage during IIFA 2023 Green Carpet in Abu Dhabi on 26 May 2023.

She did her schooling from Brummana High School and she graduated from Lebanese American University in Marketing & Psychology.

On 26 May 2023 the fan’s favourite Tiger 3 star Salman Khan attended the IIFA 2023 at Abu Dhabu’s Yas Island and suddenly Alena came up from nowhere, “Salman Khan, I came for you from Hollywood just to ask you this question. I fell In love with you from the moment I saw you.”

and Salman Khan said,” You are not talking about Shah Rukh Khan, right?” he questioned jokingly.

She said she was talking about no other Khan but Salman and saying “Will you marry me?”

Salman replied ” My days of getting married are over. You should have met me about 20 years ago.”

This Incident is getting viral on social media and Alena Khalifeh is trending