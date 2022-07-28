‘Not a sham’ says Akanksha Puri after getting trolled ‘Mika Di Vohti’

So, singer Mika Singh got his bride-to-be on the reality TV show, Mika Di Vohti. After weeks of drama on the small screen to choose his bride through the ‘Swamvar’, Mika finally chose model Akanksha Puri as his real life partner. But the big question is whether this marriage be for real or this alliance too will go the same way as previous such relationships which ended in separation.

Although Mika and Akanksha have been friends for around 13 years but many have accused the show of being scripted. Reacting to these accusations, Akanksha said that her entry on the show was never planned and it was ‘not a sham’.

In an interview, she said, “I have been getting these messages since morning, but all I can say is that it’s not true! My entry into the show was not planned. In fact, he was surprised when he saw me as a wild card contestant. Mika and I have been friends, but we haven’t dated or romanced each other.”

She further added that she now wants to spend time with Mika to get to know him better. “Marriage is a big decision, so one has to think a lot before taking the plunge. You can’t get married just after completing some tasks on a show. So, I am looking forward to spending quality time with Mika and getting to know him better.”

After being picked by Mika Singh as his life partner, Akanksha Puri shared a post on Instagram with the caption, “After being picked by her king, Akanksha took to Instagram to share pictures from her big moment. She captioned the photos, “Here’s to our new beginnings, Mika Singh.” Replying to the post, Chak De India actor Chitrashi Rawat wrote, “Oh my gosh Congratulations to you both. Akanksha Singh, Mika Singh lots of love.”

Akanksha began her career as a model and soon made a transition to films. Akanksha began her career in a supporting role in the Tamil film, Alex Pandian which featured Karthi and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles.

Akanksha Puri also made headlines for her relationship with actor-model Paras Chhabra. Akanksha, who initially supported Paras during his stint on the reality TV show Bigg Boss broke up with him after he confessed feelings for his co-contestant, model Mahira Sharma during the show.

Netizens are very unhappy with these types of shows. Giving reference to Rakhi Sawant’s Swayamvar and Rahul Mahajan’s Swayamvar people have backlashed the makers for making these types of fake and scripted reality shows.

So the question that arises is are these shows really scripted and fake?

Going back to 2009, the first Swayamvar show started on Imagine TV with Ram Kapoor as host. It was Rakhi Sawant’s Swayamvar. The winner of the show was Elesh Parujanwala. But both of them separated soon and no one knows where he has gone.

The season 2 was hosted by Ram Kapoor and it was Rahul Mahajan’s Swayamvar. Dimpy Ganguly from Kolkata. But this couple is also apart after 2 years of marriage. Now Rahul is married to Natalya Ilina.

Then came the third season with Ratan Rajput as bride and Hiten Tejwani as host. Ratan chose Abhinav Sharma as her groom and they got engaged. Though the couple hasn’t married, they announced that they are engaged. The relationship has since fallen apart.

The fourth season of this show got canceled as the channel was shut down. It was Veena Malik’ Swayamvar.

So from all these failed marriages, the conclusion that the netizens are finding out is it is all fake and scripted up for some TRP. The makers of these types of reality shows are playing with the emotions of the audience and also hurting the sentiments by making marriage a mockery.