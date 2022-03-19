Nora gets captured holding a young fan in her lap; video goes viral

The admiration and love between Nora Fatehi and her fans are extraordinarily adorable, especially the young fans Nora Fatehi is one of the most loved and popular stars enjoying a massive fanbase across demographics and age groups, particularly kids.

In yet another fan encounter, Nora Fatehi is currently winning the internet with a video featuring the actress holding a young fan in her lap. The video posted on the Instagram page of the young fan was instantly circulated across Nora’s fan pages turning into a viral rage.

Earlier too, Nora Fatehi has been often spotted with her little fans sharing cute moments that capture the internet.

Banking upon the same love and admiration amongst the kids, makers of Dance Deewane have roped in Nora Fatehi as the judge for the upcoming season of Dance Deewane Junior.

Social media is a testament of the ever pouring love for Nora Fatehi from her young fans as the specially curated hashtag #DanceWithNora is inundated with videos of young boys and girls flaunting their dance moves.