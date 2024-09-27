Nora Fatehi’s BTS pics from ‘Matka’ sets surface online

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is currently in the spotlight as behind-the-scenes (BTS) images from her upcoming film, ‘Matka’, have surfaced online, with her in an exquisite white floral saree.

The actress effortlessly embodies elegance in this traditional attire, and her stunning look has garnered a wave of admiration from fans across social media platforms. The photos feature her alongside co-star Varun Tej and various crew members.

Fans are buzzing with excitement, eager to learn more about Nora’s character in the film. This comes on the heels of a challenging period for the actress, who recently faced a significant setback due to a leg injury sustained while filming in Hyderabad. Doctors had recommended a two-month recovery and rehabilitation process, but Nora has gotten back to work!

Despite her recent struggles, Nora is back in action, actively participating in another filming schedule for ‘Matka’.

In addition to her film commitments, she is also gearing up for a high-energy performance at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2024, marking her third consecutive appearance at the event. Popular for her dynamic stage presence, Nora will light up the stage with hits from her music career, including her widely acclaimed singles like ‘Light The Sky’, featured in the FIFA anthem, and ‘Pepeta’.

She is also anticipating the release of her upcoming single with international artist CKay.

Previously, Nora made headlines in the music industry with her Arabic rendition of ‘Dilbar’ and her single titled ‘Nora’. One of her standout tracks, ‘Dirty Little Secret’, has amassed over 33 million streams.