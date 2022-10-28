Niharika Chouksey praises BCCI equal match fees decision

Niharika Chouksey star plus’s Faltu’s lead actress praises BCCI equal match fees decision.

Recently, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that India’s women cricketers would earn the same match fees as their male counterparts in international matches going forward in a significant move towards equal pay. This one move is not only a change-maker but will also allow young female cricketers to pursue their dreams.

Talking about the same, Niharika Chouksey who will be seen playing an aspiring cricketer in Faltu says “This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! This one step will not only tackle discrimination but will also open big doors for millions of girls who like to dream big. I can confidently say now that we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India”.

Adding more this, Chouksey added “Faltu is a story about a girl who dreams big despite her circumstances. Just like some girls in India, she wants to be a cricketer too. Here she gets support from her mentor who will be played by Aakash Ahuja and that is one interesting and empowering story to watch”.

Being a flag bearer of bringing such issues to light, Star Plus’ new show Faltu promises to be an inspirational story that holds a very strong message for society about the strength of a girl child.

Viewers are waiting with much anticipation to catch the show only on Star Plus! And now that the promo is out, it will be exciting to see how Faltu’s story unravels and where exactly it takes her!