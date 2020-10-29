Actress Nicole Kidman will soon star in and executive produce the drama series, Things I Know To Be True.

Based on the play of the same name by Andrew Bovell, the series is said to be about the resilience of an enduring marriage and the evolving nature of a family’s love through the eyes of a couple, Bob and Fran Price.

It is about the decisions that their adult children make and how they change the course of their lives, reports variety.com.

“I’ll never forget the experience I had watching Andrew’s play in Sydney, having one of those transcendent theater experiences. Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good,” Kidman said.

Bovell will write the screen adaptation. and also serve as executive producer.

“This is a story about family, that thing you spend your life trying to escape from only to yearn for what you’ve lost if you ever do,” said Bovell, about the Amazon series.

He added: “I’m thrilled that an actor of Nicole Kidman’s calibre leads the series in the role of Fran Price. As a mother and a woman she is complicated, difficult and utterly compelling.”

“‘Thing I Know To Be True’ is a wonderfully complex and intense emotional journey exploring what pulls a family apart and tests the very bonds of love that unite them,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.