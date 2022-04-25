Kartik Aaryan unveils new posters for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The most awaited movie of Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s new posters are here. The posters reveal that t’s going to be a season of chills and thrills.

Kartik, on Saturday, released the new poster of the film in which he is dressed in black robes with Indic script printed on them, a bandana as well as several rudraksha chains around his neck and wrists. While the star does look his usual handsome self, chances are you will be distracted by the bunch of women – looking scary with hair covering their face – standing around him. There is also one woman seen rising above Kartik in the poster and there is no doubt that they are all here to scare.

Taking to his Instagram he posted with caption, ‘ “Miliye Meri Saheliyon Se …Rooh Baba.” Sharing the release date, the actor added, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dekhne aayiye 20th May, 2022 ko.”

While sharing it online, Kartik Aaryan unveiled, that the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be out on Tuesday, April 26. He wrote, “Kal lekar aa rahe hain Trailer #BhoolBhulaiyaa2, 20th May 2022!! (Bringing you the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 tomorrow, the movie releases on May 20, 2022)”.

He also tagged co-stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in the post. Replying to the post, Mrunal Thakur said, “Hello Saheliyaan.”