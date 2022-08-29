Netizens hail Vijay Deverakonda’s down-to-earth attitude as he met Manoj Desai

Vijay Deverakonda is currently the talk of the town due to his performance. Recently the actor flew down to Mumbai to explain his stance to Vetarnen Manoj Desai upon the misunderstood statement that made him angry.

While the actor demonstrated an example of his love and respect for elders and his audience with this gesture, it left netizens impressed and took over the whole social media with praising comments for the actor.

Recently a viral video of Liger star Vijay Deverakonda on the subject of audiences boycotting films that went on to hurt the theatre veteran Manoj Desai but the actor flew down to Mumbai from Hyderabad to justify his clarification which left the theatre veteran impressed along with the audience.

The self-made star who owns a theater cineplex has all the concerns understood when it comes to the sentiments of the audience. This has showcased how the star respects his elders and the audience which made him such a big star in the industry today.

Moreover, this has grabbed the attention of the netizens as they went all over social media to praise the actor. While writing about the same, they shared –

“Always #VijayDeverakonda Fan. My man with goldenheart, huge fan @VijayDeverakonda . #Liger #LigerHuntBegins”

“South Indian stars humility is another level. #VijayDevarakonda”

South Indian stars humility is another level. #VijayDevarakonda https://t.co/jNAERb2rWd — Sunaina Asthana (@SunainaAsthana1) August 29, 2022

“What not he is everything DOWN TO EARTH #VijayDevarakonda

@TheDeverakonda

one’s a ROWDY WILL BE ALWAYS”

Other than this, more of his fans showed their love by saying –

"I Don't Have Any BACKING, Mere Liye AUDIENCE Ka Pyaar Hi Sab Kuch Hai" ~ @TheDeverakonda While Meeting With Veteran Theatre Owner #ManojDesai & Clarifies His Misunderstood Statement Over BOYCOTT & Misinformation Spreaded During Past Few Days On Internet #Liger#VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/mAclbiZHU6 — Ꮲ ʀ ᴀ ᴋ ᴀ s ʜ (@TheVerma_) August 28, 2022

This is show how humble #VijayDevarakonda is Doesn't matter why he is doing

Theater owner troll him and he came Mumbai to meet him and clarify his statement This take lot of guts to do that https://t.co/zMJkpSo6Rx — Piyush (@thinker_piyush) August 29, 2022

Bollywood Must Learn From #VijayDevarakonda This just shows how humble he is. He met #ManojDesai without any attitude. Again won the heart ❤️ @TheDeverakonda Humbleness is the key to success. Keep going Vijay! #VijayDevarakonda #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/iJzBzFzb30 — FoundersForStartup (@Founder4Startup) August 28, 2022

What not he is everything 🥹🥹

DOWN TO EARTH 🌎#VijayDevarakonda @TheDeverakonda one's a ROWDY WILL BE ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/r7nsooInP2 — rowdy (@rowdy000001) August 28, 2022

Meanwhile, on the work front, While Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger released in the theaters, the actor will be next seen in Khushi along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jana Gana Mana.