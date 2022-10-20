Netizens hail the trailer of Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Bhediya’

The movie ‘Bhediya’ released its trailer on Wednesday. The trailer shows us the story of Varun Dhawan who has been bitten by a Wolf and has turned into a werewolf. It is a full-scale drama with the brilliant comic timing of Abhishek Banerjee.
‘Bhediya’ is a film of the horror-comedy genre. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is the third installment in Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, the first two films being ‘Stree’, and ‘Roohi’. ‘Bhediya’ is scheduled to release on 25 November 2022 in theaters.
The trailer has created a buzz over the internet and netizens hail the trailer and efforts done by the crew
#BhediyaTrailer is something new for Indian cinema & a promising trailer, totally unexpected.@Varun_dvn is killing it as #bhediya & I almost didn’t recognize @kritisanon what a look. Looks like a #MustWatch #VarunDhawan #KritiSanon
— Shahi Shukla (@shahi07) October 20, 2022
#BhediyaTrailer looking interesting and definitely going to do wonders in box-office Really excited to watch this film in theatres it will be fun to watch VFX and little Comedy brilliant well done @kritisanon and @Varun_dvn #BhediyaTrailerLaunch pic.twitter.com/k7xBHcSrVA
— _deepak.jain1827 (@Deepakjain1827) October 20, 2022
Some people over Twitter are comparing the VFX of Bhediya with VFX of Adipurush
#Bhediya VFX with 100cr budget>>>>> #adipurush VFX with 500cr budget..
And both are Bollywood films see the difference
Director vision is so much important ☺️#BhediyaTrailer pic.twitter.com/OVHTW0mLbI
— निष्कर्ष (Nishh) (@Nishkarsh1108) October 20, 2022
Budget doesn’t matters. Efforts do!!#Adipurush#BhediyaTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZxhqBq7NAC
— BRAHMASTRA!!❤️ (@SahilRKfan) October 19, 2022
these wolf scenes are amazing @amarkaushik you did an outstanding job, bhediya trailer is out now
–https://t.co/3wJaDmGi47#Bhediya | #BhediyaTrailer pic.twitter.com/GQzyXMggdq
— lord amar (@variticomfort) October 20, 2022
Watch the trailer here