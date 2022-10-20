Follow Us:
Netizens hail the trailer of Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Bhediya’

The movie ‘Bhediya’ released its trailer on Wednesday. The trailer shows us the story of Varun Dhawan who has been bitten by a Wolf and has turned into a werewolf. It is a full-scale drama with the brilliant comic timing of Abhishek Banerjee.

SNS | New Delhi | October 20, 2022 1:13 pm

(Instagram / @varundvn)

‘Bhediya’ is a film of the horror-comedy genre. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is the third installment in Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, the first two films being ‘Stree’, and ‘Roohi’. ‘Bhediya’ is scheduled to release on 25 November 2022 in theaters.

The trailer has created a buzz over the internet and netizens hail the trailer and efforts done by the crew

Some people over Twitter are comparing the VFX of Bhediya with VFX of Adipurush

‘Bhediya’ is scheduled to release on 25 November 2022 in theaters.

Watch the trailer here

