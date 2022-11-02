Netizens hail Deepika Padukone’s action-packed look in ‘Pathaan’ teaser

After blockbusters like Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone reunite for the highly anticipated action-entertainer ‘Pathaan’! After much anticipation, the teaser of the film dropped earlier today and has created a frenzy over social media.

Deepika Padukone’s look in the film has been trending with netizens referring to it as ‘next level’ and her ‘hottest avatar yet’.

While the superstar has always set fashion trends and topped beauty lists both in India and internationally, her look in the ‘Pathaan’ teaser has blown fans away and sparked much chatter in the digital world.

If that wasn’t all, the response to the teaser has only cemented the excitement among audiences to see the ‘biggest pair in the country back together again’ as netizens also spoke about how it’s a power pairing and the best that cinema has to offer.

The anticipation surrounding Deepika’s role in ‘Pathaan’ has reached an all-new level going by what fans have to say –

Ufff #DeepikaPadukone looking Damn HOT & SEXY Just Like James Bond Girl in #Pathaan #PathaanTeaser 🔥🔥🔥 ! Aag Laga Di pic.twitter.com/f7mdfLdjTt — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 2, 2022