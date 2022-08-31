Netflix lines up star cast of much-anticipated films for Fall calendar

Noah Baumbach’s black comedy ‘White Noise’, multiple award-winning Mexican director Alejandro Inarritu’s ‘Bardo (Or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)’ and Lindsay Lohan’s romantic comedy ‘Falling for Christmas’ will debut on Netflix this Fall, reports ‘Variety’.

On Tuesday, the streamer announced the release dates for those films — and plenty more — including ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’, with Emma Thompson playing the terrifying Miss Trunchbull, ‘The Swimmers’ and ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel by John Lee Hancock.

Some of the titles, such as ‘Bardo’ and ‘White Noise’, will have limited theatrical runs before debuting on Netflix, while others, such as ‘Falling for Christmas’, will land directly on the streaming service, according to ‘Variety’.

‘Bardo’, described as a “nostalgic comedy”, stars Daniel Gimenez Cacho playing a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns to his native country at an existential crossroads.

Its world premiere will take place at the Venice Film Festival, which opens Wednesday, August 31.

‘White Noise’, adapted from Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, reports ‘Variety’, features Adam Driver as an ostentatious professor of Hitler studies, whose marriage (Greta Gerwig plays his wife) is upended after a horrifying accident creates an airborne toxic event of frightening and unknowable proportions. The film will be screened at the Venice and New York film festivals before it lands on Netflix.

Another festival-bound film, ‘The Swimmers’, a refugee drama that will be the opening feature of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), is coming to Netflix on November 23.

Directed by Sally El Hosaini, this true-life story follows two sisters who fled a war-torn Syria to attend the 2016 Rio Olympics.