Neetu Kapoor shares video of Rishi Kapoor’s food love

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who was last seen in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, is missing her husband Rishi Kapoor. On Saturday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a throwback video of the late actor enjoying some delectable food on his plate.

In the video, Rishi Kapoor could be seen enjoying a plate of biryani. The actor also expressed gratitude to the chef who made the recipe.

She wrote on the video, “When @samosastories cooked for Rishi ji in NYC”.

Earlier, the actress had shared a video of her healthy yet delicious meal. The clip features a bowl full of millet khichdi, along with some other delicacies including Gajar Gobhi Shalgam ka Achar. “Thank you so much for this delish Barnyard (sanwa) millet kichdi”, Neetu Kapoor captioned her post.

Prior to this, Neetu had shared her daily routine that helps her maintain glowing skin well into her 60s. Posting a photo of her post-lunch ritual on her Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a glass of beetroot-carrot kanji on the app. It might be interesting to know that Kanji is a popular health drink, full of nutritional value. In the post following this, Neetu Singh was seen enjoying a combination of ghee and gud (clarified butter and jaggery).

Both of these ingredients are known for their numerous health benefits. Last but not least, Neetu Singh revealed a cup of homemade digestive tea, a natural remedy to aid digestion. “Ghee with gud and homemade digestive tea after lunch”, she wrote along with the post.

Earlier, the actress had shared a series of nostalgic pictures with her late husband, Rishi Kapoor, on their anniversary. One of the photographs featured Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor enjoying a joyful moment dancing together.