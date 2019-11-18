Tamil actor Nayanthara is on a holiday in New York. The actor celebrated her 34th birthday there with boyfriend Vignesh Shivn.

Pictures of the couple have been going viral.

Vignesh shares a picture from their holiday and wrote, “The sky and her smile – surreal. Bringing in her birthday in New York.”

On their holiday, Nayanthara also met producer Boney Kapoor and his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor who is pursuing higher studies abroad.

Vignesh shared a picture with the father-daughter duo and wrote, “Pleasant dinner moments…”

Vignesh has only recently completed the shooting for upcoming Tamil web series for streaming giant Netflix.

Touted to be an anthology series based on honour killing, the series will feature segments from directors like Vetrimaaran, Gautham Menon and Sudha Kongara.

On the other hand, Nayanthara was last seen on screen in Kolayuthir Kaalam.

She is currently shooting the Tamil thriller Netrikann, a remake of South Korean thriller Blind.

Nayanthara is one of the most successful and sought after filmstars in the Tamil film industry. The actor began her career in modelling, after which her performance in films like Ayya and Chandramukhi.