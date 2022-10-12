Follow Us:
  1. Home » Entertainment » Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared glimpses as he wrap up dubbing of Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared glimpses as he wrap up dubbing of Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru

As the audience has been eyeing his upcoming projects, the actor has dropped a piece of good news for his fans about the completion of his upcoming Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru. 

SNS | New Delhi | October 12, 2022 5:45 pm

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (SNS)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always stunned us with his numerous versatile acting performances that make us eagerly wait for his next. As the audience has been eyeing his upcoming projects, the actor has dropped a piece of good news for his fans about the completion of his upcoming Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru.

While taking to his social media, Nawazuddin shared a collage picture from the dubbing studio where he can be seen finishing the dubbing for Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor wrote in the picture –

“FINISHED WITH THE DUBBING OF #NOORANICHEHRA & TIKUWEDSSHERU”

While Nawazuddin is truly a hardworking actor, and he is widely praised by the masses for the versatility that he brings in every other character on the screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares unseen trailer of 'Manto' as the film completes 4 years
Pan India Mega Star Yash desires to work with versatility king Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets 'Biggest compliment' from his favourite actor