Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared glimpses as he wrap up dubbing of Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always stunned us with his numerous versatile acting performances that make us eagerly wait for his next. As the audience has been eyeing his upcoming projects, the actor has dropped a piece of good news for his fans about the completion of his upcoming Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru.

While taking to his social media, Nawazuddin shared a collage picture from the dubbing studio where he can be seen finishing the dubbing for Noorani Chehra and Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor wrote in the picture –

“FINISHED WITH THE DUBBING OF #NOORANICHEHRA & TIKUWEDSSHERU”

While Nawazuddin is truly a hardworking actor, and he is widely praised by the masses for the versatility that he brings in every other character on the screen.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’