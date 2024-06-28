Nawazuddin Siddiqui advises against marriage, months after reuniting with wife

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliyah have been through some marital troubles before reuniting with each other in March. In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahabadia on his YouTube channel, Nawazuddin opened up about his views on marriage and its impact on the bond between partners.

Nawazuddin said, “I want to say but people might misinterpret it… They shouldn’t (get married).” Clarifying his opinion, he said, “What is the need to get married? If you are in love, it can prosper even without marriage. After marriage, people start taking each other for granted.”

He further added that marriage can have a detrimental effect on the love that exists between the partners. “If you are not married to each other, then you love each other more. But after marriage, that starts diminishing. Kids come into the picture, and a lot of things happen. If you love someone and want to continue loving them, then don’t get married,” he said.

Nawazuddin also highlighted society’s influence in shaping one’s decision to get married. He added that society makes us believe that getting married in our 20s can give us happiness but the true source of joy is one’s work. “We think our love, wife will give us happiness but after a while, it is only your work that gives you joy”, he said.

Nawaz and Aaliyah faced marital troubles which became highlighted when they filed for divorce in the Bombay High Court. She accused the actor and his family of harassment. Later the court advised them to try resolving their differences amicably.

In March this year, their reconciliation became visible when Aaliyah shared a picture of her anniversary where Nawaz was seen having some fun time with his children. She wrote in the caption, “Celebrating 14 years of wedded bliss with my one and only. Anniversary cheers.”

Soon after in an interview with ET times ,Aaliyah opened about her current relationship with her husband . She said, “the couple had decided to “live together and peacefully”. “In recent times, a few things have changed in my life. I felt that when we share bad things with the world, we should also share the good ones. I feel that what’s good should also be seen. Nawaz was also here so we celebrated the anniversary together with the kids,” Aaliyah Siddiqui said.