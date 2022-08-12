Follow Us:
  National Award-winning singer Shivamogga Subbanna passes away

Shivamogga Subbanna was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing for his song ‘Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta’ in the film ‘Kaadu Kudure’.

ANI | New Delhi | August 12, 2022 12:12 pm

(Photo : File Photos)

Renowned singer Shivamogga Subbanna died due to a heart attack on Thursday night. He was 83.

He breathed his last at Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru. Shivamogga Subbanna was the first Kannadiga to win a National Award for playback singing for his song ‘Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta’ in the film ‘Kaadu Kudure’.

He gained a lot of popularity by rendering songs written by Jnanpith Award-winning Kannada writer Kuvempu.

After learning about the unfortunate news, several netizens took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences.

“Had grown up listening to his amazing renditions of #Kannada Bhaavageete. His songs and unique voice will continue to mesmerise #music lovers forever…May his Aatman Attain Sadhgati Aum Shaanti,” a Twitter user wrote.


“May his soul rest in peace,” another one tweeted.

Shivamogga Subbanna is survived by a wife, son, and daughter. Apart from enthralling the audience with his soulful songs, he also worked as an advocate.

